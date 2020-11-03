15-year-old seriously injured after shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured on Monday evening.It happened around 5:30 p.m. along the 700 block of North Markoe Street in West Philadelphia.Police arrived on the scene and found a 15-year-old shot boy shot in the abdomen and the hand.The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.