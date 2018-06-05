SHOOTING

15-year-old shot in West Philadelphia, search for suspects continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen shot in West Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for two gunmen who shot a 15-year-old in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 43rd Street and Haverford Avenue.

Police say the boy suffered a graze wound to the back of the neck. They found the victim conscious and still walking around a few blocks away.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is speaking with detectives.

Police say the suspects were wearing ski masks.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingteenagerWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
More shooting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News