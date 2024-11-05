15-year-old shot, injured near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old was injured after a shooting broke out near Temple University in North Philadelphia on Monday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of North 12th Street. Temple officials sent out an alert to warn students in the area.

At the scene, police say they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Philadelphia police are working alongside Temple University police in investigating this incident.

Authorities say at this time, it does not appear that any Temple students were involved in the shooting.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage around the area to try and locate the shooter. There is no word yet on what may have sparked the gunfire.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Temple police at 215-204-1234 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-3093.

