The biggest names in music are gathering in New York City for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae light up the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae light up the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae light up the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae light up the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae light up the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift nabbed 10 nominations including Video of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone. He goes into the night with nice VMA nominations.

Eminem, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each have six nominations, followed by SZA and Megan Thee Stallion with five each.

This year's Video Vanguard Award will be bestowed on Katy Perry, who arrived in a white deconstructed two-piece ensemble with her husband Orlando Bloom.

When it comes to the red carpet, Taylor Swift arrived in yellow and black plaid bustier with a matching bustle.

Addison Rae blew up the internet with her look of white lingerie with feathers and a tulle tutu.

Sabrina Carpenter appeared to pay homage to Madonna, wearing a vintage Bob Mackie design that Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars.