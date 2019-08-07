16 shots fired in Point Breeze, man critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen shots were fired in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia critically injuring a man.Police said the 24-year old victim was walking with a woman on the 1600 block of Ellsworth Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday when someone started shooting.At least 16 shots were fired with one bullet slicing into a nearby house.The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was able to run for cover and was not injured.Police are still working to get a description of the suspect.