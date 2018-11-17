16-year-old arrested for murder of Ventnor man

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) --Police arrested a teenager in connection with the murder of a New Jersey grandfather.
Sixty-one-year-old Sunil Edla was shot and killed outside of his apartment on Nashville Avenue in Ventnor, Atlantic County.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday as he was leaving for work at a nearby Atlantic City motel.
Police say the suspect drove off in Edla's car.
The 16-year-old is facing numerous charges including murder and carjacking.
