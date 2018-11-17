16-year-old arrested for murder of Ventnor man

EMBED </>More Videos

16-year-old arrested for murder of Ventnor man. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 17, 2018.

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police arrested a teenager in connection with the murder of a New Jersey grandfather.

Sixty-one-year-old Sunil Edla was shot and killed outside of his apartment on Nashville Avenue in Ventnor, Atlantic County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday as he was leaving for work at a nearby Atlantic City motel.

Police say the suspect drove off in Edla's car.

The 16-year-old is facing numerous charges including murder and carjacking.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsmurdercarjacking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Police: Suspects sought in dangerous prank in University City
Vernon Odom named "Person of the Year"
Action News Reporter Suffers Dangerous Condition Sparked by Exercise
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Report slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Show More
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Police: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident
Lower Moreland principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
Philadelphia reconciles $21 million in 'missing' funds
Philadelphia 8th grader wins $30,000 scholarship
More News