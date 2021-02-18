PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is dead following a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
It happened around 4:10 a.m. Thursday on the 2900 block of South 70th Street.
Police said the victim was shot in the chest while standing in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.
The shots came from a passing SUV, investigators said.
The victim was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m., police said.
Police are checking nearby surveillance cameras to see if they recorded the shooting.
No weapons were recovered at the scene.
16-year-old dead following drive-by shooting outside Philadelphia 7-Eleven
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More