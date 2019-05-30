16-year-old dies while kayaking in Levittown

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A teenager has died after injuries he suffered while kayaking in Levittown on Wednesday night.

It happened near Mill Creek just off Snowball Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 16-year-old fell into the water while kayaking with another person.

The teen was hanging onto a branch when rescuers tried to save him.

That's when authorities say the teen went underwater.

The teen was located after five minutes but went into cardiac arrest.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he later died.
