16-year-old girl shot and killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware.
It happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of North Madison Street.
Police arrived to the scene and found the 16-year-old female victim.
The teen was taken to the hospital where she died.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971.
