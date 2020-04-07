16-year-old girl shot and killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of North Madison Street.Police arrived to the scene and found the 16-year-old female victim.The teen was taken to the hospital where she died.This incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information should contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971.