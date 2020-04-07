16-year-old girl shot and killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of North Madison Street.

Police arrived to the scene and found the 16-year-old female victim.

The teen was taken to the hospital where she died.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtondeadly shootingshootingteenager
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Widow of Philly officer issues heartbreaking COVID-19 warning
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
COVID-19 cases growing within Philly Police Department: Sources
Action News reporter George Solis recovers from coronavirus
49 positive cases at a Lehigh Co. senior center; two dead
Montco company allowed to start testing COVID-19 vaccine
Dana White: 'I've got a private island' for UFC event
Show More
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, T'Storms Late Tonight
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
New Jersey reports more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19
Short-term rental ban in Del. as COVID-19 cases hit 783
Pa. jobless claims exceed 1 million since coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News