PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting injured a 16-year-old girl on Thursday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of North 51st Street.Police tell Action News that the teen was shot in the arm.She was transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.