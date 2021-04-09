16-year-old girl shot near West Philadelphia playground

By
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old girl shot near West Philly playground

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was shot while inside a parked car in West Philadelphia, police said.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 51st and Brown streets.

Police said 25 shots were fired from two weapons at a group of girls sitting in the car near the West Mill Creek Playground.

"So it appears our victim was sitting in this vehicle with other females when for some reason someone began firing shots into that vehicle from very, very close range," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Authorities also found a shell casing on the basketball court.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting injured a 16-year-old girl on Thursday night.



Police said someone drove the girl to a nearby hospital.

She suffered a shoulder wound and is listed in stable condition.

The other victims were not at the scene when police arrived.

Authorities hope cameras nearby will help lead them to the shooters.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drive-thru mass vaccination site opening in Delaware County
Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder
Cicadas and lanternflies coming to Philadelphia area
NJ high school says there will be no dancing at prom
More police, substation eyed for AC Boardwalk after store owner's death
PennDOT activates variable speed limit signs on I-76 to balance traffic
76ers forward Danny Green donates $1M to his alma mater
Show More
Federal, local officials announce 'All Hands on Deck' initiative to combat violence
Philly police identify suspect killed in gun battle with officers following traffic stop
20M fake masks seized since beginning of year, CBP officials say
NJ man charged with assaulting cops at Jan. 6 riot
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
More TOP STORIES News