16-year-old injured after shooting in Voorhees Township, police say

By
Man in critical condition following shooting in Voorhees Township

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- A teenager was seriously injured after a shooting in Voorhees Township, Camden County on Saturday night.

Authorities say the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. when an officer was approached by a group of passengers claiming there was a shooting victim inside their vehicle.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

It was determined that the teen was shot while on the unit block of Franklin Drive in Voorhees.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-225-5048 or Voorhees Police Det. Lance Klein at 856-627-5858.

