17 shots fired, woman murdered while in car in Olney

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman murdered while in car in Olney. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

Police say 17 shots were aimed at the driver's seat.
OLNEY (WPVI) --
A woman was killed when a suspect fired seventeen shots into a vehicle in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Police say the two men were also sitting with the woman inside the car, but she was the only one struck by the bullets.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the rear driveway of a home along the 5200 block of Westford Road.

Police say they received numerous 911 calls about shots fired.

Officers and medics arrived on scene to find a 20-year-old woman shot twice in the arm and torso. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

At the scene, two men in their 20s told investigators that they were in the car with the victim when suddenly shots rang out. The victim was in the driver's seat.

Seventeen shell casings from two firearms were found just feet away which indicate they were fired at fairly close range.

However, the two men were unable to provide a suspect description because police say they immediately ducked once they heard the gunshots.

"Fortunately, we found numerous cameras in the rear of the 5200 block of Westford and many of these cameras were in close proximity to where the shooting took place," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said police are knocking on doors to ask homeowners if their cameras captured anything that could help with the investigation.

The registered owner of the car is a man who lives in a nearby row home. He said he was aware that the woman and the two men, who also live near the scene, were "hanging out" in his car.

The two men who were in the vehicle are being interviewed by homicide detectives.

There is no known motive.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kensington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Limo safety in the spotlight following deadly crash
Hurricane Michael expected to be a 'monstrous' storm
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warm and Humid Today
Report: Eagles RB Ajayi out for the season with ACL tear
Seamstress mom makes daughter mini-Gritty costume
Outrage over proposal to pave over Upper Dublin athletic field
Show More
Lincoln Drive closures resume overnight
SJU offers unique supports for students on autism spectrum
Officials: Body found in Roxborough victim of stabbing
Police investigate acts of anti-Columbus Day vandalism
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
More News