17 shots fired, woman murdered while in car in Olney

A woman was killed when a suspect fired seventeen shots into a vehicle in the Olney section of Philadelphia.Police say the two men were also sitting with the woman inside the car, but she was the only one struck by the bullets.The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the rear driveway of a home along the 5200 block of Westford Road.Police say they received numerous 911 calls about shots fired.Officers and medics arrived on scene to find a 20-year-old woman shot twice in the arm and torso. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.At the scene, two men in their 20s told investigators that they were in the car with the victim when suddenly shots rang out. The victim was in the driver's seat.Seventeen shell casings from two firearms were found just feet away which indicate they were fired at fairly close range.However, the two men were unable to provide a suspect description because police say they immediately ducked once they heard the gunshots."Fortunately, we found numerous cameras in the rear of the 5200 block of Westford and many of these cameras were in close proximity to where the shooting took place," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Small said police are knocking on doors to ask homeowners if their cameras captured anything that could help with the investigation.The registered owner of the car is a man who lives in a nearby row home. He said he was aware that the woman and the two men, who also live near the scene, were "hanging out" in his car.The two men who were in the vehicle are being interviewed by homicide detectives.There is no known motive.