17-year-old boy shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in the city's Kingsessing section.
The shooting Friday happened just before 8 p.m. on the 5800 block of Kingsessing Avenue.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the chest.
The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No weapon was recovered from the scene, officials say.
No arrests have been made at this time.
