17-year-old charged in shooting outside Philadelphia high school football game

Philadelphia police arrested Steven Charles on Tuesday in connection with the shooting on September 20.
Investigators said Charles started shooting outside a game between Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Institute Charter High School during the second quarter.
- 'There are lot of kids running:' 2 teens injured in shooting at Philadelphia high school football game
Even though the shooting happened outside the stadium, the sound of gunfire caused people inside the stadium to panic.
In a video obtained by Action News, people can be seen running across the football field after they heard the shots.
"If we could have everybody please relax. If we could everybody please relax," the announcer can be heard saying.
Police radio of shooting at Philadelphia high school football game
Two teenage boys waiting to get into the game were caught in the crossfire and wounded.
A 14-year-old was shot in the foot and a 15-year-old was hit in the leg. Both have since recovered.
Charles is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
Police have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting.