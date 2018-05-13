EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3464466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the Action Cam from the scene of a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a girl dead on May 12, 2018.

A West Philadelphia community is in mourning after a teenage girl was shot and killed during a burst of gunfire that also injured two others.Police do not believe 17-year-old Sandrea Williams was the intended target.On Saturday, neighbors brought gifts to Sandrea's family on the 300 block of North Simpson Street.Police say the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in front of the family's home.Neighbor Tonya Wilson told Action News, "It's senseless and shouldn't have happened. I can't think of what reason to kill a 17-year-old girl that hasn't even gone to her prom yet."Neighbor Dorothy Williams says the teen came from a good family."Her mother is a hardworking lady. That lady is working two full-time jobs to pay her bills and take care of kids," she said.Police say Sandrea Williams and a 17-year-old boy, whom police describe as innocent victims, were dropped off in front of a home.Two gunmen then opened fire on another person who was running across the street, police say, and the two 17-year-olds were hit by stray bullets.Sandrea Williams was hit in the neck and back; she was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died of her injuries.The 17-year-old boy was also rushed to the hospital by police with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is listed in stable condition.Action News is told a third teen, a 15-year-old boy, arrived at Lankenau Hospital, driven by private automobile, with a gunshot to the thigh. He is now in stable condition.Authorities are working to determine who fired the shots and why.They are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.------