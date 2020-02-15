17-year-old shot during struggle after pulling gun on officer: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers responding to a call for a robbery ended up shooting a 17-year-old after he pulled a gun on an officer, Philadelphia police said.Police were called to the area of 28th and Somerset streets at about 8:55 p.m. for a call about a robbery.When police arrived, they found a person who fit the description of the suspect, officers said. A brief struggle ensued and the 17-year-old pulled a gun on the officer, police said. The officer fired and shot the teen three times.The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He was listed in critical but stable condition.Police said they do not believe the teen is the person who committed the robbery.