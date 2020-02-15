17-year-old shot during struggle after pulling gun on officer: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers responding to a call for a robbery ended up shooting a 17-year-old after he pulled a gun on an officer, Philadelphia police said.

Police were called to the area of 28th and Somerset streets at about 8:55 p.m. for a call about a robbery.

When police arrived, they found a person who fit the description of the suspect, officers said. A brief struggle ensued and the 17-year-old pulled a gun on the officer, police said. The officer fired and shot the teen three times.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said they do not believe the teen is the person who committed the robbery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice involved shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park
Narberth teen goes for golden ticket on 'American Idol'
Teen injured in shooting near Philadelphia playground
Teen killed in hit-and-run crash honored at vigil
Married for 45 years, couple spends Valentine's Day renewing vows
Show More
Brigantine mayor to receive kidney transplant
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
Deliberations to continue in trial of former Temple U. frat president
Massive fire erupts at auto body shop in Fairfield Township
More TOP STORIES News