Teen wanted in deadly East Norriton, Pa. bowling alley shooting; considered armed and dangerous

17-year-old Jamel Barnwell is wanted in deadly East Norriton, Pa. bowling alley shooting on Feb. 20, 2021.

One person has died and three others are injured after gunfire erupted at a bowling alley in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for the gunman who opened fire inside a bowling alley in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, killing one man and injuring four others.It happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, located in the 2900 block of Swede Road.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said the suspect, 17-year-old Jamel Barnwell is wanted in the killing. He is being considered armed and dangerous.Authorities say Barnwell walked into the bowling alley with two other men and an altercation ensued with the victim, 29-year-old Frank Wade of West Philadelphia.Barnwell is accused of firing 15 shots inside the bowling alley and killing Wade, who was shot dead while he was on the ground.Authorities say Barnell and the men he was with all fled the bowling alley after the shooting. They left behind three cell phones, one of which belonged to Barnwell."We are searching for all three men involved and are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter, Barnwell. If you see him, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous having fled the bowling alley with the gun he used to kill Frank Wade," said Steele.Four other family members of Wade were also injured in the shooting. They have been identified as a 31-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man. All four victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Wade's wife said he was a loving husband and father of two who wanted to be a chef."He was a good person. Frank had a lot of hopes and dreams. He was never a violent person. He was never in the streets. He wanted better," said Syreta Stanford.Steele says there were about 50 to 75 people, including young children, who were inside the bowling alley was the gunfire erupted. Some people took shelter inside a nearby mecahanical closet."You start hearing, 'Pop pop pop pop pop.' You hear them going off and everyone started panicking, running toward the back," said Harry Delmar, who was at the bowling alley with his family, including his 2-year-old niece and 9-year-old nephew."Making sure that they got out safe. My first priority was the kids. I didn't care about myself. I didn't know how close the person, where he was, if he was going to go right down the lanes," said Megan Jantzi, Delmar's fiancé.The Jantzi family came back Sunday for their car. They had left everything inside and a stranger took them home."A stranger, that was so nice. But I wound up talking to him and I'm going to send him a thank-you note today," said Jantzi's mom, Jeanne.Barnwell is facing murder charges. He is described as standing 6' 1" and weighs roughly 150 pounds.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau's Crime Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648). Or submit an anonymous text tip using Montco Crime Tips on the STOPit! app.