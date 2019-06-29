18 kidnapping victims found 'enslaved' in Houston home: Police

HOUSTON -- Authorities arrested and charged five people who allegedly kidnapped, smuggled and sexually assaulted multiple people in Houston.

During a press conference on Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the arrests of the alleged kidnappers.



On June 5, a family contacted the Houston Police Department to report their relative was being held for a ransom, and that the kidnappers would not release the relative without a specific amount of money.

Detectives with the Homicide Division, Human Trafficking Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Division worked quickly to locate the suspects and began a rescue operation.



Authorities located a safe house where 18 people, including two women, were allegedly being held for ransom.

The two women were allegedly held captive in the home for 25 days, and sexually assaulted by three of the five men who were arrested.

The other 16 men were allegedly being held with little to no clothing, and were "enslaved, in some cases, for work and sex."

Detectives also found four guns, more than $10,000 in cash and 19 grams of cocaine.



Suspects
Jose Silvestre, 18, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping.

Fredy Moreno-Gil, 26, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping.

Gabriel Salazar-Bautista, 35, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping.

Jose Manuel Aviles-Diaz, 26, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping and possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.

Moris Gudiel Campos Gomez, 39, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping and possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassmugglingkidnappingu.s. & worldsexual assaulttraffic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist says teen attacked her with plastic shovel in Queen Village
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid, Strong T'Storm
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware Co.
'I told him not to' go: Mother of migrant man who drowned alongside daughter
Philly anti-violence group hits the streets to combat community in 'crisis'
$32,500 reward offered after mural honoring slain Philly officer vandalized
Show More
Police seek man who vandalized Holocaust Memorial pillars
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
Man found giving 4-year-old girl CPR charged in her death
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Man arrested in mistaken shooting of 'Big Papi' in DR
More TOP STORIES News