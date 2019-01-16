TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Trenton firefighters called in re-enforcements to get a multi-home 3-alarm blaze under control Tuesday night.
The flames were so fierce that three families barely had enough time to get out with their lives.
Now, 18 people have nowhere to live.
Sheronda Corbet is one of the 18 residents now looking for a new place to stay.
"Destroyed, just destroyed," Corbett said about her home.
On Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m. a fire consumed all she had.
Chopper 6 was above the flames as the fire burned all it came into contact with.
Corbett says her first thought was about her family.
"I wanted to know where everybody was, my kids, my grandkids, my fiancé was out in the street, everything was just scattered," she said.
Firefighters say four homes along the unit block of Colonial Avenue in Trenton were destroyed before they finally got the upper hand.
Daylight tells the story of how intense flames were.
Fire victims are shocked that the place they once called home is gone.
"Everything is lost right now. Everything has water damage," said Shezmarie Delacruz. "We have nothing right now. We are struggling right now but we will get through it."
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora stopped by to offer words of comfort.
He told Action News the city is working on raising donations to help the impacted families.
"We want to help as much as we can," he said. "There are children and adults that are affected. There were two pets that had to be removed from the home, but everybody is safe and now they are rebuilding their lives."
Fire is no stranger to this neighborhood. Nearly a year ago in February of 2018, on this same, block just a few doors down from this fire, flames consumed several homes. Residents say it's like re-living a nightmare.
"I just got a sense of security and being able to sleep without jumping up to the window to see every time something flashes," said Corbett. "Now it's no way I am coming back here. I can't do that. I can't do that to my family, it's just too much."
This fire was cruel and took most of what many of these families owned. But if there is any good out of this tragedy, it is that no one lost their lives and no injuries were reported.
"That is the main thing. This right here is replaceable," said Corbett. "God willing I will get it all back, start from scratch, but everybody is unharmed. I am just glad my grandkids got out."
