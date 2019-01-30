180 people arrested after 3-day anti-crime initiative in Philadelphia

180 people arrested after 3-day anti-crime initiative in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police revealed the outcome of a 3-day anti-crime initiative in communities battling the opioid epidemic.

Wednesday police in North Philadelphia announced 180 people were arrested as a result of the initiative.

Many of the arrests happened in the city's Kensington section.

Of those arrested, police say 87 were illegal narcotics dealers, 59 buyers, and several were wanted for other felonies and misdemeanors.

Police say they also seized 20 firearms, more than 260-thousand dollars' worth of drugs, and more than 68-thousand dollars in cash.
