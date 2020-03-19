18,000 pounds of toilet paper found in stolen truck

An investigation is underway after a stolen 18-wheeler with nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products was found in North Carolina Wednesday.Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office first spotted the truck on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, which is outside of Greensboro.After they followed the truck off the highway and pulled it over, deputies discovered that it was stolen.The bathroom products were found inside.This comes as many stores around the country are low on toilet paper. Americans have been stocking up as the nation deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak.No arrests have been made in the case and an investigation is underway.