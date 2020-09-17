Family victim of quadruple shooting at a Philadelphia basketball court speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of one of the victims in a quadruple shooting at a Spring Garden park is speaking out.
"My son did not deserve this," said Tahirah Moore, mother to 21-year-old Khallid Henderson.
Henderson and 18-year-old Jayden Lucas died in the shooting at Roberto Clemente Park. Two 19-year-old men were also shot. One was listed in stable condition. One is listed in critical condition.
Henderson's family is stunned.
"He lived his life. He was not about the gun life," his grandmother Khalilah Moore explained.
She added, "Khallid was a funny guy. He loved the world. He loved people."
Henderson's stepfather, Kareem Parson exclaimed, "He was loved by all. Everybody loved him."
Henderson attended PET Charter High School and was going to begin photography classes at Community College of Philadelphia this month.
He loved basketball, and his family said Henderson played at Roberto Clemente courts every day.
He told his family he was heading out to play last night.
"He's like, 'Grandpop, do you need anything?' Said nah- I'm ok. Be careful out there," grandfather Qasim Moore remembered through tears.
The shooting took place at 8:10 p.m.
The park and basketball court were still busy when three gunmen showed up and fired at least 55 bullets, according to police.
One neighbor heard the shots from her home and relayed, "I was terrified. I didn't know what was happening. You know people shoot fireworks off all the time, but it did not sound like that at all."
Brian Fitzpatrick of Spring Garden had just passed the park at 18th and Wallace.
"By the time I hit 19th, that's when the shooting started to occur, and it was loud. I think it was like 55 shots? And it sounded like automatic weapons," Fitzpatrick recounted.
"There were girls doing yoga right across the street as this happened," Fitzpatrick explained, adding, "There was someone skateboarding on this corner that had nothing to do with the crowd."
According to Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, "We have video that shows three males enter the playground from Wallace street and target the deceased male, chase him around the playground and shoot him multiple times to his torso."
A day later, chalk circles remain in the park, which is the same park in the opening credits of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Neighbors report multiple shootings here in recent months.
Bill Reynolds of Spring Garden said, "It feels like it just happened. Like what's going on. What is the reason for this?"
Morgan Tinneny of Spring Garden added, "It just seems like an increase of crime, specifically on this block between 17th and 18th."
The motive for this shooting remains under investigation.
Grandmother Khalilah Moore, a teacher at the school her grandson attended, said, "They taking innocent lives, you know, so I was just saying Khallid would not die in vain. I'm going to continue to fight this fight. We're not going to give up. We're not a family that give up. So we're going to continue to fight this fight so he can rest in peace."
