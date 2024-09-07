19-year-old cadet from Tyler, Texas, found dead in dorm at US Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRING, Colorado -- A 19-year-old United States Air Force Academy cadet was found dead this week in her dormitory room, the academy said.

Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce was found unconscious in her dorm Wednesday night at the institution, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the U.S. Air Force Academy said.

"Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful," the academy said in a post on Facebook Thursday.

Her cause of death is under investigation, the academy said. A spokesperson for the academy said Friday there is no update on the investigation at this time.

Avery was a member of the class of 2028 and was on the academy's women's track and field team.

"We lost an incredible teammate last night," Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said in a statement on Thursday. "While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class -- her loss will be felt across USAFA."

Koonce was from Taylor, Texas, the academy said. She was a 2024 graduate of Thrall High School.

Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, who nominated her for the U.S. Air Force Academy, remembered her as an "exceptional leader" and "talented athlete" who dreamed of becoming a pilot.

"I was incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of USAFA Cadet Avery Koonce," Sessions said in a statement. "It was my honor to nominate Cadet Koonce to the US Air Force Academy, where she had begun her studies, planning to major in biology and minor in kinesiology with hopes of becoming a pilot physical therapist."

The U.S. Air Force Academy said it is offering support services to cadets, faculty, and staff.