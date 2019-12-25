19-year-old dead after shooting, crash in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting ended in a car crash on Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 2600 block of South 68th Street.

Police tell Action News that a driver flipped the vehicle after a gunman opened fire.

The shooting left a 19-year-old male driver of the car dead. The victim was first identified as a 17-year-old male.

The passenger, identified as a 20-year-old woman, is listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot once in the leg.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
