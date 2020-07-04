19-year-old injured in hit-and-run on Broad Street in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured a young woman.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was struck while crossing the 3000 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

The striking vehicle was a black Chevrolet, police said.

They said the driver kept going after striking the woman.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital for a fractured leg.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiahit and runpedestrian injuredhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian killed after collision sends vehicle off road
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid Today
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
3 injured in fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
NE Philly home under construction destroyed by fire
Man in 20s struck and killed in Wilmington
Philadelphia enters modified, restricted green phase
24-year-old male shot dead in the Point Breeze section: Police
More TOP STORIES News