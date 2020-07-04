19-year-old injured in hit-and-run on Broad Street in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured a young woman.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.Police said a 19-year-old woman was struck while crossing the 3000 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia.The striking vehicle was a black Chevrolet, police said.They said the driver kept going after striking the woman.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital for a fractured leg.