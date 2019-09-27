19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was injured during a shooting outside a Delaware shopping center.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Mario Drive and Rivers End in Bear.

Investigators said two groups of people were arguing in the parking lot of Rivers End Plaza when someone started shooting.

The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

Police said he was then taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting should contact Detective Kevin Mackie at 302-395-8133.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bearshootingteenagerdel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
Show More
Vehicle hits tractor, flips over in Hunting Park
Delaware school district apologizes for Roseanne anthem
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warm weekend
More TOP STORIES News