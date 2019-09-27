BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was injured during a shooting outside a Delaware shopping center.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Mario Drive and Rivers End in Bear.
Investigators said two groups of people were arguing in the parking lot of Rivers End Plaza when someone started shooting.
The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his lower torso.
Police said he was then taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information or video of the shooting should contact Detective Kevin Mackie at 302-395-8133.
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center
