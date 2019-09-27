19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was injured during a shooting outside a Delaware shopping center.It happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Mario Drive and Rivers End in Bear.Investigators said two groups of people were arguing in the parking lot of Rivers End Plaza when someone started shooting.The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his lower torso.Police said he was then taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.Anyone with information or video of the shooting should contact Detective Kevin Mackie at 302-395-8133.