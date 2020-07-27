19-year-old killed in stabbing near Abington Township train station

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Abington Township police were interviewing a person of interest on Monday in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old.The woman's body was found Monday morning inside a car near the Meadowbrook Train Station.The view from Chopper 6 showed investigators were still at the scene hours later, putting out evidence markers.They say the stabbing was a domestic incident and that there is no threat to the community