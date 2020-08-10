19-year-old shot in the city's Kensington section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting Sunday. This time in the city's Kensington section.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of East Lippincott and Jasper Streets.


Police say several shell casings were found along the roadway hitting a 19-year-old man in the arm.

The victim whose identity remains unknown is currently stable at Temple University Hospital.


No weapon has been recovered. No arrest has been made at this time.
