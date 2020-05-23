19-year-old shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 900 block of East Schiller Street.

Police say a 19-year-old male was shot once in the stomach and once in the buttocks.

The male, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been provided at this time. No arrests have been made.
