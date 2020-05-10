19-year-old woman shot in left temple, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Tioga Nicetown section Saturday.The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m on the 3500 block of North 19th Street.Officials say the 19-year-old woman whose identity is unknown, was shot once in the left temple. She was taken to Einstein Hospital listed in critical condition.Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting. No word on any arrests has been made.