2-alarm fire at Center City Philadelphia parking garage under control

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 2-alarm fire is under control in Center City Philadelphia.It started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a parking garage on 2nd and Market streets. Evacuations were ordered as firefighters battled the fire.According to authorities, it began as car fire in the lower level of the garage.The flames then spread.Firefighters declared a second alarm at 11:05 a.m.The fire was placed under control around 11:30 a.m.SEPTA Route 5,17,21,42,48 bus routes were on detour due to the fire.