2-alarm fire breaks out in Queen Village

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) --
A 2-alarm fire broke out in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

It started around 4:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Pemberton Street.

The fire spread to the roof of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

A salt truck was brought in to the block to help with the iced up roadway. A SEPTA bus was also on the scene to assist fire crews in the cold temperatures.

There are no reports of injuries.

