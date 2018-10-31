2-Alarm fire burning at Plymouth Twp. car dealership

EMBED </>More Videos

By
PLYMOUTH TWP., PA. (WPVI) --
Firefighters are currently battling a 2-Alarm fire at Carfagno Chevrolet on the 1200 block of Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.

The fire began around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from an Action News viewer shows heavy flames shooting from the roof of the dealership.

Authorities say the fire began in a garage in the back of the building, and has extended to the show room.

At least one vehicle also caught fire.

Utility crews were called to the scene to cut off power and gas to the building.

Ridge Pike is closed in the area of Chestnut Street as crews continue to work to bring the fire under control.

Action News will have live coverage of this Breaking News story starting at 4:00 a.m. on 6abc.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firetrafficPlymouth Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Hit-and-run driver turns herself in after homeless woman killed
Third-degree murder charge upheld in real estate developer's death
DA: West Chester student recorded women in bathrooms
'You Matter': Simple card lifting hearts around the globe
Officials: Accused mass murderer's anger fueled by Pa. Jewish organization
Police: Chester Co. principal resigns after arrest on drug charges
Police throw "mischief night" party in Hunting Park
Action News Troubleshooters: Fighting to get car loan title changed
Show More
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate from Detroit Lions
Twin boys, sister fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Groundbreaking held for new development in Kensington
3 workers hurt in industrial accident in Delaware City
More News