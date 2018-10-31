2-Alarm fire burning at Plymouth Twp. car dealership

Firefighters are currently battling a 2-Alarm fire at Carfagno Chevrolet on the 1200 block of Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.The fire began around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.Video from an Action News viewer shows heavy flames shooting from the roof of the dealership.Authorities say the fire began in a garage in the back of the building, and has extended to the show room.At least one vehicle also caught fire.Utility crews were called to the scene to cut off power and gas to the building.Ridge Pike is closed in the area of Chestnut Street as crews continue to work to bring the fire under control.Action News will have live coverage of this Breaking News story starting at 4:00 a.m. on 6abc.