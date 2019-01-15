2-alarm fire erupts in commercial building in Stanton, Delaware

STANTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm blaze at a commercial building in Stanton, Delaware.

The fire was reported around 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Stanton-Christiana Road.

Rescuers arrived to find heavy smoke and flames, and firefighters were eventually evacuated from the building.

The building is near Amtrak railroad tracks, but a spokesperson said there is no impact to service as that track is out of service for rail replacement.

There was no word on how this fire started.

There have been no reports of injuries.

