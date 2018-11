EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 Video: Firefighters battle Upper Moreland fire on November 12, 2018.

Firefighters are battling a major house fire in Montgomery County.The fire erupted late Monday morning in the 2100 block of Terwood Road in Upper Moreland Township.The view from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof with a large plume of smoke rising over the scene.There have been no reports of injuries.There was no immediate word on how this fire started.------