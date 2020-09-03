2-alarm fire forces more than a dozen from their homes in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire forced more than a dozen people from their homes in New Castle, Delaware on Thursday morning.The flames broke out in a commercial building, with apartments above, on the 300 block of Bay West Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m., investigators said.Residents gathered outside as crews brought the flames under control.One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, authorities said.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.