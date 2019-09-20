2-alarm fire breaks out across from Sharon Hill Fire Company

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were able to quickly get control of a two-alarm house fire that happened right across from the Sharon Hill Fire Company in Delaware County.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Sharon Avenue.

Flames were shooting from the second floor of the home.

The Red Cross is helping assisting a family displaced by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.
