SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were able to quickly get control of a two-alarm house fire that happened right across from the Sharon Hill Fire Company in Delaware County.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Sharon Avenue.
Flames were shooting from the second floor of the home.
The Red Cross is helping assisting a family displaced by the fire.
There were no reports of injuries.
2-alarm fire breaks out across from Sharon Hill Fire Company
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More