2 armed suspects storm into shop, open fire in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to track down two armed suspects who stormed into a business and opened fire in West Oak Lane.

Investigators say the masked men, seen in surveillance video, walked into Uptop Studios Tattoo and Recording Shop on Ogontz Avenue early last Saturday morning.

The two ordered everyone inside to empty their pockets and then ransacked the business.

At one point, police say they took two customers to the back of the building when a shot was heard.

As customers were running out the front door, a second gunshot injured a 20-year-old man.

The suspects then ran away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
