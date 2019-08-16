2 arrested, 1 sought after police chase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A wild police chase through parts of Philadelphia ends with two people in custody on Thursday night. Police say one suspect is still at large.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police say officers chased a car through parts of Mantua and North Philadelphia. The chase came to an end near 17th and Jefferson Street.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as a flurry of officers ran toward the car. Video shows one officer using a baton to bash the window, ultimately leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Police say one suspect is still at large at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
