2 arrested, 1 sought after police chase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A wild police chase through parts of Philadelphia ends with two people in custody on Thursday night. Police say one suspect is still at large.It happened around 7:15 p.m.Police say officers chased a car through parts of Mantua and North Philadelphia. The chase came to an end near 17th and Jefferson Street.Chopper 6 was over the scene as a flurry of officers ran toward the car. Video shows one officer using a baton to bash the window, ultimately leading to the arrest of two suspects.Police say one suspect is still at large at this time.