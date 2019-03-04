2 arrested, 48 bricks of heroin seized in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people from Toms River, New Jersey are under arrest, accused of distributing heroin in the township.

Using a search warrant, police found 48 bricks of heroin and more than half a pound of marijuana, with an estimated the street value of approximately $10,000, inside an apartment on the unit block of Walnut Street.

46-year-old Tosha Hester and 40-year-old Louis Stokes are both facing numerous possession and distribution charges.

Their arrests were the result of a month-long investigation.

