2 arrested after deadly dispute and hit-and-run in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Two people are now under arrest for a deadly dispute and hit-and-run in Dover, Delaware.Police say on Friday, July 19, 32-year-old Simone Fassett and her boyfriend, Andre Singletary, got into an argument with 35-year-old Antron Raisin and another man.During the fight, police say, Singletary threatened one of the victims with a large knife.Investigators say Fassett got into her car and hit Raisin and the other man.Raisin later died from his injuries.Fassett's car was found the next day in Maryland.