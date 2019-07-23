2 arrested after deadly dispute and hit-and-run in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Two people are now under arrest for a deadly dispute and hit-and-run in Dover, Delaware.
Police say on Friday, July 19, 32-year-old Simone Fassett and her boyfriend, Andre Singletary, got into an argument with 35-year-old Antron Raisin and another man.
During the fight, police say, Singletary threatened one of the victims with a large knife.
Investigators say Fassett got into her car and hit Raisin and the other man.
Raisin later died from his injuries.
Fassett's car was found the next day in Maryland.
