Police chase involving stolen U-Haul ends in crash in Delaware; 2 arrested

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were arrested after a police chase involving a stolen U-Haul in Delaware on Monday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in Wilmington.

Police say the chase began on Kirkwood Highway outside of the city and ended in a crash at 4th and Van Buren after the driver struck several cars, a light pole and a fence.

Two occupants of the U-Haul fled on foot but were later arrested.

Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
