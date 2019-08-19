Police chase involving stolen U-Haul ends in crash in Delaware; 2 arrested

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were arrested after a police chase involving a stolen U-Haul in Delaware on Monday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. in Wilmington.
Police say the chase began on Kirkwood Highway outside of the city and ended in a crash at 4th and Van Buren after the driver struck several cars, a light pole and a fence.
Two occupants of the U-Haul fled on foot but were later arrested.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.
