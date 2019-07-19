2 arrested after women attacked near Wilmington police station

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two women handing out food to those less fortunate in Wilmington, Delaware became the victims of a brutal assault.

Jerushah Jones says she and her wife, Shalyn, were left cut and bruised as a result of the attack.

The couple says they were handing out food Sunday afternoon on Walnut Street when a man approached them.

When the two women tried to leave in their car, they say the man and another woman began punching them.

This all happened just feet away from a police station.

"We walked towards our car trying to get in our car and he pulled the car door open and punched my wife in the face," Jerushah Jones said.

"It was just like really, really unbelievable. Right now we're still shocked to me that this actually happened," Shalyn Carter said.

Wilmington police say they responded as soon as they became aware of the altercation.

24-year-old Nathan Dodson and 21-year-old Eriki Leidy were both arrested.

They have been charged with attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and related offenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonassaultattackdelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
Police locate victim in video showing alleged elder abuse
2.2 earthquake rattles Berks County
AccuWeather: Danger zone all weekend
Havertown residents frustrated over on and off power outages
Bandits break through roof to raid gas station ATM in Chestnut Hill
Former West Catholic coach accused of stealing $65,000
Show More
Trying to stay cool at the Burlington County Farm Fair
Firefighters battle blaze and extreme heat in Delco
GMA reporter does hot car demo in Havertown
Was an alleged racist email by Delco official fabricated for headlines?
Power outage at home for seniors, disabled in Wynnefield
More TOP STORIES News