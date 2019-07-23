2 arrested for "mailbox fishing" on the Main Line

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have arrested two men who were allegedly stealing from mailboxes on the Main Line.Randy Nunez-Diaz and Brayan Velez Jaramillo, both 20-year-old Philadelphia residents, were arrested on Monday.Unlike online identity theft crimes known as "phishing," this is a much more low-tech affair.Police say the men used a shoestring, an orange juice bottle and glue from a mousetrap to fish mail from a mailbox on Montgomery Avenue.Lower Merion Township police showed up to Karen Berkowitz's door Monday around 2 a.m., telling her they found some checks - that her husband had just put in the mailbox - inside the suspects' car.She could have been out thousands of dollars."The police were at our door, just basically telling us that they are there because someone had been fishing mail out of the mailbox, and they found our checks that my husband had put in the mail earlier that night," said Berkowitz.Police said they've been getting complaints from residents for about a year now, and they've just made their first arrest this week."It's very, very basic, it's not a high tech crime, it is something that - literally - they open a mailbox and fish out mail," said Detective Sergeant Michael Vice with Lower Merion Township police.Police caught the two men driving a black Honda Accord around Montgomery Avenue on Monday.Police believe the men were working together to fish mail from a mailbox around 133 Montgomery Avenue, which is surrounded by many local businesses.Sarah Tehrani said her driving school, located on the same street as the mailbox, sends out sensitive information."We use checks, we use certificates when kids pass," Tehrani said."They put the checks into their name or someone else's name for a much larger amount, and then they try to cash those checks prior to it being caught," said Vice."And most times it could go say, thirty days, for somebody that mails a check, and then they don't know until they get a past due notice that says, 'hey you didn't pay this bill.'"Police said it's important to go directly to the post office and with any mail that contains personal information like checks.Residents said they are thankful police have made two arrests."That's pretty scary, so thank goodness the police were on top of it," said Berkowitz.This is still an ongoing investigation, and police believe this will lead to further arrests.Stealing letters is a federal offense and stealing someone's identity is a felony.Both men are facing identity theft charges, among other charges.