2 arrested for Philadelphia police car arson in West Philly; police say not related to previous car fires

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a police car fire in West Philadelphia early Sunday.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Simpson Street in Southwest Philadelphia.
The car was parked near the 12th Police District at the time of the blaze.
Heavy damage to the rear of the police cruiser was visible. There were no injuries reported.
Police said this incident is not related to the recent series of fires involving police cars across the city earlier this summer.
Police said the two suspects were taken into custody overnight and a gas can was recovered during their arrest.
There is no word on what charges the two suspects are facing at this time.
