2 arrested for prostitution at Phoenixville massage parlor

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Phoenixville police said a week-long investigation into the activities at a local massage parlor resulted in two prostitution arrests.

Police said undercover detectives went to the Tai Chi Gifts & Health Center on the unit block of Main Street on three separate occasions and were solicited for sexual activity each time.

Yuxian Yang, 42, and Hui Chen, 27, were charged with misdemeanor counts of prostitution.

Detectives said they searched the premises and seized a large amount of currency, personal computers, cell phones and condoms.

Chen and Yang were remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for November 13.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests might be forthcoming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
phoenixville borougharrestprostitution
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home: Source
EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood retiring after 55 years
Fire on SEPTA trolley line causes evacuations
1 person in custody after shots fired in Doylestown
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
Woman gunned down while opening door in Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Family mourns loss of woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Protesters storm public meeting on oil refinery clean up
Neighbors in Delaware County sound off over fire siren debate
Super Bowl ticket surprise for UPenn players who gave gift of life
Cell phone records and surveillance video in day 2 of Kratz trial
More TOP STORIES News