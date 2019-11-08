2 arrested for prostitution at Phoenixville massage parlor

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Phoenixville police said a week-long investigation into the activities at a local massage parlor resulted in two prostitution arrests.Police said undercover detectives went to the Tai Chi Gifts & Health Center on the unit block of Main Street on three separate occasions and were solicited for sexual activity each time.Yuxian Yang, 42, and Hui Chen, 27, were charged with misdemeanor counts of prostitution.Detectives said they searched the premises and seized a large amount of currency, personal computers, cell phones and condoms.Chen and Yang were remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post bail.A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for November 13.Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests might be forthcoming.