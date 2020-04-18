2 arrested for threatening UPS delivery driver in Blackwood, New Jersey

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were charged with threatening a UPS driver who was trying to deliver a package in the Valleybrook section of Blackwood, New Jersey, police said.The incident took place Friday around 3 p.m. on the 500 block of Little Gloucester Road.According to police, two vehicles surrounded the driver's truck so that the UPS vehicle was boxed in.Two residents, identified as Kyree Shaw, 40, and Diana Bailey, 52, of the 500 block of Little Gloucester Road, approached the driver and demanded the package that was supposed to have been delivered, police said.Shaw then threatened that he would get a gun and returned to his vehicle.Police said when Shaw was returning to the delivery truck, he appeared to put an object in his waistband.The UPS driver allowed Shaw to walk onto the truck to search for the missing package.Shaw and Bailey left the area as officers later showed up and located the suspects and their vehicles.Both were charged with terroristic threats during a state of emergency, conspiracy to commit terroristic threats during a state of emergency along with other crimes, police said.Officials say a second UPS delivery truck arrived on location in possession of the package that was supposedly in the original UPS truck.The UPS driver was not injured and a gun was not located.