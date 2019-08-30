2 arrested, including father, after boy's 2018 death on Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are now facing charges in the death of a boy killed on the Broad Street Line last year, including the boy's father.

Aden Devlin, 7, was walking between two subway cars, selling candy when he fell and was run over near the Allegheny station back in September of 2018.



Police arrested Aden's father, Troy Devlin on Saturday. They say he left the boy unsupervised and was profiting from the child's sale of candy.

The father is now facing manslaughter, among several others charges.

Another man, Jahras Edwards, was with Aden when he died. He was just arrested Thursday night and will likely face murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsseptasubwayphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
Upper Darby after school chaos may lead to arrests: Police
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Dozens of guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Florida braces for potentially catastrophic Hurricane
Teen, 14, dies after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard
Show More
Families preparing for Labor Day weekend at the shore
5 in custody after shots fired at police
E-cigarette maker Juul reportedly under federal investigation
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 29, 2019
More TOP STORIES News