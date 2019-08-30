2 arrested, including father, after boy's 2018 death on Broad Street Line

Aden Devlin, 7, was walking between two subway cars, selling candy when he fell and was run over near the Allegheny station back in September of 2018.
#BREAKING Jahras Edwards is in police custody. He was on the run after being charged with the murder of Aden Devlin. Here’s what he said last September about the 7 year old’s fall in between two @SEPTA cars while selling candy. ⬇️ @6abc pic.twitter.com/zvoNr6PXSb— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 30, 2019
Police arrested Aden's father, Troy Devlin on Saturday. They say he left the boy unsupervised and was profiting from the child's sale of candy.
The father is now facing manslaughter, among several others charges.
Another man, Jahras Edwards, was with Aden when he died. He was just arrested Thursday night and will likely face murder charges.