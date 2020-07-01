2 bodies recovered during search for missing swimmers at Murderkill River

SOUTH BOWERS, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two bodies have been recovered during a search for missing swimmers in Kent County, Delaware.

The Delaware State Police responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the Murderkill River in South Bowers.

Once at the scene, troopers learned four people - a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, all from Philadelphia, along with a 20-year-old man from Tennessee - entered the water to go swimming when they were pulled away from the shore by strong currents.

Police said a person who was onshore saw the incident, entered the water, and rescued one of the swimmers. The person then went in the water again and took another swimmer safely back to shore.

Multiple police, fire, maritime, and EMS agencies responded to the scene and conducted search and rescue operations for the two remaining swimmers.

The search efforts were suspended for the night at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It resumed Wednesday morning.

Multiple eyewitnesses tell Action News they saw two bodies being pulled out of the river.

Police have not released the names of the missing swimmers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bowers beachwater rescueswimmingwater searchmissing swimmermissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travel advisories in Philly, N.J. as COVID-19 cases increase
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Made in America Festival postponed to 2021
What to know as Philly delays some reopening plans
Philly museums, Adventure Aquarium announce reopen dates
Masks now required at all times in Rehoboth Beach
Delaware stepping up measures to reduce spotted lanternfly population
Show More
Delco officers learning new skills in policing
Historic day at Wharton, new dean says 'always bet on yourself'
Gov. Wolf expected to sign police reform bills
2 wounded in North Philadelphia double shooting
Whipping post to be removed from outside Del. courthouse
More TOP STORIES News